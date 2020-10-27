CONDITIONS 101
What to know about earwax blockages
Earwax, also known as cerumen, is a natural secretion that protects, lubricates and cleans your ear canal by slowing bacteria growth and trapping dirt. Over accumulation or hardening of earwax, however, can cause blockages with unpleasant symptoms.
Earwax is secreted by glands under the skin of the outer half of your ear canals. Normally, this wax makes its way to the ears’ opening, where it falls out or is washed away. Excessive secretion of earwax or ineffective clearing of the wax can cause it to build up or harden and block your ear canal.
Blockages are often caused when people clean their ears with cotton swabs, which can push wax deeper into the ear canal.
Signs and symptoms:
• Earache
• Feeling of fullness in the affected ear
• Ringing or noises in the ear (tinnitus)
• Decreased hearing in the affected ear
• Dizziness
• Cough
The Mayo Clinic recommends contacting your doctor rather than trying to clear an earwax blockage yourself.
“Signs and symptoms could indicate another condition. You may think you can deal with earwax on your own, but there’s no way to know if you have excessive earwax without having someone, usually your doctor, look in your ears. Wax removal is most safely done by a doctor. Your ear canal and eardrum are delicate and can be damaged easily by excess earwax. Don’t try to remove earwax yourself with any device placed into your ear canal, especially if you have had ear surgery, have a perforation in your eardrum, or are having ear pain or drainage.”
HEALTH STAT
According to the CDC, adults have an average of 2-3 colds per year, and children have even more.
NUTRITION STATION
These three ‘healthy’ snacks are actually sugar bombs
Though they may seem healthy, the following foods and drinks can be deceptively high in sugar, according to Men’s Health:
• Bottled smoothies. The bottled smoothies you can buy from the grocery store are often much higher in sugar than those you make yourself. The Green Machine smoothie, for example, contains a whopping 53 grams of sugar per bottle. In addition, store-bought smoothies are often too low in protein and fat to be a balanced snack.
• Fruit bars. In general, fruit bars are high in sugar and low in fiber, and will do little to fill you up.
• Paleo bars. “Vegan cookies are often high in sugar and refined carbohydrates,” says dietitian Whitney English, “while paleo cookies may pack excessive amounts of saturated fat from eggs or butter.”
More Content Now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.