This week, the fall issue of Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice’s bi-annual Housecalls newsletter hit newsstands as an insert in local newspapers. (It was included in Thursday’s Times Argus.) More than 22,000 readers and subscribers of this publication, as well as The World, the Valley Reporter, and the Montpelier Bridge, can catch up on CVHHH news.
You’ll see CVHHH’s Quality team featured on the cover. We put them front and center because of how integrated, and integral, their work is to the organization and because we want you to know that quality matters to us. Julia Dalphin, HACP, our chief quality officer, leads the team. She joined CVHHH almost one year ago from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and notes in the newsletter that quality is all about the patients. I love that she makes this connection!
Quality work is rooted in gathering and analyzing data from several sources—patient and family surveys, electronic medical records, hospitalization rates, and patient clinical outcomes — that we as a leadership team use to understand how well we are meeting our patients’ needs. The Quality team, which includes clinicians from several disciplines (nursing, physical therapy, wound care, and radiation technology) looks at this data to identify trends and to understand where CVHHH is excelling and where there are opportunities for improvement. Based on their analysis, we develop strategies to ensure that CVHHH is consistently providing a high-quality experience of care.
After all, this is our mission. We are here to provide medical care, education, and support to Central Vermonters of all ages at home. The Quality team helps us understand how well we are executing this mission and offers suggestions for ways to improve what we’re doing. This can include strengthening clinician competencies through a skills fair and in-person training, creating new strategic initiatives to improve patient outcomes, and participating in pilot programs and collaborating within the community. In a way, they help to keep all of us on track.
In 2020, CVHHH’s Board of Directors approved a strategic plan that includes quality as one of our initiatives. Julia and the Senior Leadership team have a five-star vision for CVHHH, and Julia and her team are at work on a strategy that supports growth in three key areas: expanding telehealth, fine-tuning data use to drive decision making, and strengthening clinician onboarding and education.
Housecalls highlights some of CVHHH’s key initiatives for 2022. Quality is at the top of my list, right beside building workforce capacity. Please take a few minutes to read my letter to Central Vermonters, which always appears on the inside cover of the newsletter. We are in the middle of one of the worst workforce shortages that I’ve experienced as CEO of CVHHH, and I am committed to getting the word out that the strain is being felt in our community, where individuals want to receive their care — at home. I know that if we were not here to do the work, there would be a significant gap in the health care system. This is an important message to get across. Look for more editorials and outreach from me in the coming months. This is a topic that is near and dear to my heart. In the meantime, I hope you had a safe, restful, and happy Thanksgiving with your friends and loved ones.
Sandy Rousse is the CEO of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.