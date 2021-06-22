PANZANELLA SALADIngredients
3 cups diced tomatoes — seeds and all, use a variety like grape, cherry, brandy wine
1 red onion, small dice
1 garlic clove, germ removed and minced
1 yellow, red, or green pepper, medium dice
1 tablespoon capers
1/2 cup basil, washed and chopped
2 cups focaccia bread, medium diced and lightly toasted (almost any crusty bread will do!)
1/2 cup fresh grated parmesan cheese (use the good stuff)
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt, to taste
Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
Preparation
In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and toss well. You may add more oil if you desire.
Place directly on a plate or bowl and garnish with a fresh basil leaf and/or shaved parmesan.
For more recipes, go to New England Cooks at www.newenglandcooks.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.