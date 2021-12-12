COFFEE SHORTBREAD
This recipe is provided by Chef Tom Bivins of the former New England Culinary Institute.
Ingredients
1 lb. unsalted butter, cold and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 cup granulated sugar
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup espresso beans, very finely ground
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Flour, for dusting
Preparation
Combine the butter and the sugar in the bowl of a standing mixer. Using the paddle attachment, beat on low speed until the butter and sugar begin to incorporate.
Add the flour, coffee, and salt and continue to mix until the dough comes together, about three minutes.
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough 1/4-inch thick.
Using cutters, begin to cut into various shapes and place on the parchment lined baking sheets. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.
Bake until firm, about 35 minutes.
Let cool on the baking sheets to room temperature.
Dip in melted chocolate if you wish.
Makes 48 cookies.
-- New England Cooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.