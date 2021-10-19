TONY'S CAULIFLOWER SOUP
Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable that is naturally high in fiber and B-vitamins. It provides antioxidants and phytonutrients that can protect against cancer. It also contains fiber to enhance weight loss and digestion, choline that is essential for learning and memory, and many other important nutrients. This recipe is provided to us by Tony Campos, co-host of New England Cooks.
Ingredients
1 medium head cauliflower, broken into florets
1 medium carrot, shredded
1/4 cup chopped celery
2-1/2 cups water
2 teaspoons chicken bouillon or 1 vegetable bouillon cube
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 cups 2% milk or whole milk (Note: I use whole milk)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, optional
Directions
In a Dutch oven, combine the cauliflower, carrot, celery, water and bouillon. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender (do not drain).
In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat. Stir in the cheese until melted, adding hot pepper sauce if desired. Stir into the cauliflower mixture.
-- New England Cooks
