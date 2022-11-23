Thanksgiving is a time for families to get together … and eat! Much of the food traditionally consumed on this holiday originated in the Americas. And today, a lot of it is available from local farms, so you can support Vermont's agriculture while eating tasty products that you know will be grown with integrity.

Turkey is widely associated with Thanksgiving. Turkey was domesticated by the Aztecs in Mexico and brought to Europe by the Spanish and English. Over 200 million turkeys are produced in the U.S. each year on 2,500 farms. In Vermont, the most recent Census of Agriculture reported 121 farms producing turkeys. Only two of those sold more than 2,000 birds, so if you want a local turkey, try to buy one early while supplies last.

