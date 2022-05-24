This recipe comes to us from Christoph Wingensiefen, executive chef and food and beverage director at Stoweflake.
Ingredients
4 cups cooked lobster meat, cut into bite-size pieces
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup chopped white onions
¼ tablespoon chopped celery
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon salt
Dash hot sauce
4 hot dog buns
Preparation
Combine first 7 ingredients.
Spoon ¾ cup salad into each bun.
— New England Cooks
