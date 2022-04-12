Maple trees symbolize balance, offering, practical magic, promise, longevity, generosity, and intelligence. One reason behind these meanings is that maple trees have the ability to adapt to many different soil types and climates.
MAPLE GLAZED PORK RIBS
Ingredients
2 2-1/2 lbs. country-style spareribs
3/4 cup Vermont maple syrup
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
Preparation
Rub ribs with salt and pepper. Place in shallow glass baking dish.
In a small bowl, mix syrup, rice wine vinegar, and soy sauce. Pour over ribs, cover, and chill overnight, turning occasionally. Marinate at least 10 hours.
Remove ribs from dish and grill over moderately hot coals for 15 to 20 minutes per side, turning occasionally. Don't leave them alone for long; they will burn easily.
— New England Cooks
