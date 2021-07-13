PROSCIUTTO-WRAPPED ASPARAGUS
Ingredients
1 pound fresh asparagus
1 pound thinly sliced prosciutto (imported Italian ham)
Preparation
Blanch fresh asparagus for about 1 to 1½ minutes (until bright green). Cool asparagus.
Pare the bottom of the asparagus spear with a peeler to remove the outer woody layer of skin.
Cut a piece of prosciutto in half lengthwise and wrap around an asparagus spear.
Continue this process with the remainder of the asparagus and prosciutto.
Place the wrapped asparagus slices on a serving dish and decorate with your favorite garnish.
PROSCIUTTO-WRAPPED MELON
Ingredients
1 ripe cantaloupe melon
1 ripe honeydew melon
1 pound thinly sliced prosciutto (imported Italian ham)
Preparation
Cut the melons in half, through the thickest part. Cut a small slice from the bottom of each end, so that it sits flat on work surface. Scoop out the seeds and dispose.
Place a melon half flat on work surface and remove skin with a sharp knife. Slice the melon meat into ½-inch pieces.
Cut a slice of prosciutto in half lengthwise and wrap around melon pieces.
Continue this process with the remainder of the melon and prosciutto.
Place the wrapped melon slices on a serving dish and decorate with your favorite garnish.
— Courtesy of New England Cooks
