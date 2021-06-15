JUNE’S SUPER SECRET GUACAMOLE RECIPE
Ingredients
Avocado
1 lime, juiced
Granulated garlic
Chili-lime seasoning
Kosher salt
Coarse ground black pepper, just a pinch
Directions
Cut the avocado in half lengthwise. Remove the pit and scoop out the flesh with a spoon and place in a medium size mixing bowl. Using a fork, mash the avocado a little but leave it a little chunky. Add the lime juice, granulated garlic, chili-lime seasoning, salt and pepper. Now mash again and stir until the ingredients are all mixed together. Serve with your favorite chips and enjoy.
-- Courtesy of New England Cooks. For more recipes, go to New England Cooks at www.newenglandcooks.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.