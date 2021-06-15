JUNE’S SUPER SECRET GUACAMOLE RECIPE

Ingredients

Avocado

1 lime, juiced

Granulated garlic

Chili-lime seasoning

Kosher salt

Coarse ground black pepper, just a pinch

Directions

Cut the avocado in half lengthwise. Remove the pit and scoop out the flesh with a spoon and place in a medium size mixing bowl. Using a fork, mash the avocado a little but leave it a little chunky. Add the lime juice, granulated garlic, chili-lime seasoning, salt and pepper. Now mash again and stir until the ingredients are all mixed together. Serve with your favorite chips and enjoy.

--  Courtesy of New England Cooks. For more recipes, go to New England Cooks at www.newenglandcooks.com

