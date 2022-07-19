Ingredients
3 tablespoons granulated maple sugar
3 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons paprika
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons onion powder
2 tablespoons pepper
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons ginger
2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 teaspoon basil
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Preparation
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until well incorporated.
Rub with hands over raw steak, and cook on hot grill to your taste.
Great on steak, chicken, or ribs.
Store any left over steak rub in a jar to maintain freshness.
— New England Cooks
