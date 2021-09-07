What do steamed mussels taste like? Many could describe a mussel as a "chicken of the sea" in taste, but I feel like that is a disgrace to seafood. I find that a mussel tastes like the sea and have a mild taste to them. Mussels are soft but have a tender chewiness to them when made correctly. Mussels are a clean and nutritious source of protein, as well as being a great source of omega 3 fatty acids, zinc and folate, and they exceed the recommended daily intake of selenium, iodine and iron. Mussels are sustainably farmed with no negative impact to the environment.
This recipe is from former Chef Jeffrey Lang of The Alchemist in Waterbury.
BELGIAN STEAMED MUSSELS & GARLIC AIOLI
Ingredients
1 lb. cleaned PEI mussels
1 tablespoon finely diced shallots
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
2 tablespoons high fat butter
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 pint of Belgian-style Wit Bier
Preparation
Lightly brown butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add garlic and shallots and cook 1-2 minutes until shallots soften.
Add mussels and season with salt and pepper. Toss for 1 to 2 minutes.
Add the pint of beer and cover. Steam until all of the mussels are opened.
Toss mussels in steaming liquid and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.
Garnish with garlic aioli (recipe follows), fresh chopped parsley, and slices of seeded baguette.
GARLIC AIOLI
Ingredients
2 egg yolks
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper, to taste +/-
1 cup canola oil 2 cloves garlic
1 tablespoon roasted garlic
Preparation
In food processor, combine egg yolks, garlic, roasted garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Spin in the food processor for 30 seconds.
With the food processor still running, slowly drizzle in the canola oil until the aioli is slightly thicker than commercial mayonnaise and completely smooth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.