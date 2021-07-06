Mock eel
Ingredients
6-oz. dried shiitake mushrooms
Corn starch
1-tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
1-tablespoon scallions, cut into rounds
1.5-tablespoons vegetable oil
Dash of vegetable stock (or chicken stock)
3-tablespoon quality soy sauce (I use Lee Kum Kee)
1½-tablespoons sugar
Preparation
Soak and drain mushrooms.
Cut into spirals (long strips)
Dust with the cornstarch, shaking off excess.
Deep fry until crisp.
In a wok or fry pan, stir fry the ginger/scallion mixture until aromatic. Add stock, soy sauce and sugar and reduce until mixture coats a spoon.
Add mushrooms and toss until evenly coated.
To plate, garnish with tomato slices.
— Courtesy of New England Cooks
