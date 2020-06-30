As people and communities hunker down in an effort to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, stocking up on food and groceries has become a priority for most. Although it’s not necessary to hoard items, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends having enough food in your home to last for two weeks.
Along with having enough food to last two weeks, rationing your food can help lower your number of grocery store runs and your risk of becoming infected.
Here are a few guidelines for rationing your food supply, according to delish.com.
• How much do you have?
Take stock of the groceries you already have. Categorize your food into groups (perishables, canned goods, grains and frozen food), which will help you determine what you need to eat first (perishables) and what can be saved for later.
• How many people are you rationing for?
Keep in mind the number of people in your household when planning out meals. Needs differ based on age, gender, weight and activity level.
• How long will you need your food supply to last?
Grocery stores remain open with varying adjustments to their hours, but it’s best to have at least two week’s worth of food on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.