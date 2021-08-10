GRILLED TILAPIA FILLETS IN CORN HUSKS WITH CHEDDARFor a light, refreshing, and healthy meal the whole family will love, make these grilled tilapia fillets. Each fillet is seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled inside a corn husk, then topped with a warm mixture of cooked corn, onions, tomatoes, and okra, and sprinkled with grated Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar cheese. This Recipe is from my good friend Jimmy Kennedy.
Check out his show with his daughter Family Style with Jimmy & June Kennedy: newenglandcooks.com then Family Style with Jimmy & June Kennedy — Episode FS107
Ingredients
4 ears fresh corn Cotton string
2 tablespoons canola oil 1 medium onion, diced 2 fresh tomatoes, diced
1 cup (1-inch pieces) fresh okra or 1 cup frozen cut okra Salt and ground black pepper to taste
4 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets
8 ounces Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar, grated (about 2 cups)
Directions
Pull back husk from each ear of corn carefully, leaving it still attached at base. Remove and discard silk. Snap off ear and set aside. Place intact husks in large pot of water to soak, along with 8 pieces of string, each about 10 inches long.
Stand each ear of corn up on end while husks soak; with sharp knife, cut off kernels from top to base (you should have about 2 cups total).
Heat oil over medium-high heat in heavy saucepan. Add onion and cook until just beginning to soften.
Add tomatoes, okra and corn. Reduce heat to maintain gentle simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until okra is tender; season with salt and pepper, then cover and set aside to keep warm.
Remove husks and string from water, shaking them dry. Place one tilapia fillet inside each husk; season with salt and pepper. Carefully close husks around fillets, tying top with piece of soaked string. Add second piece of string around middle if needed.
Preheat grill to medium-low. Place fish packets on grill and cook for 20 minutes, turning every 5 minutes. With fork, check middle of one packet to see if fish flakes easily. When fish is done, place on plates. Open husks and spoon some of warm corn mixture on top of fish. Sprinkle each with some of cheese. (Or top fish with cheese and serve corn mixture separately.)
— Courtesy of New England Cooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.