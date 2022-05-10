This recipe comes to us from Chef Jimmy Kennedy, of Plainfield:
If you’ve never heard of the Teres Major as a cut of beef, don’t fret. It’s fairly rare because of the skill it takes to remove it from the shoulder and it’s also goes by another name or two, the petite tender or shoulder petite tender.
No matter the name, it’s my new favorite cut of beef and for several, very good reasons. It’s as tender as a fillet mignon, it costs about a third of the price of a fillet and, to me, it has more flavor than any other cuts. Another interesting fact is that it actually gets bigger when cooked, seriously.
Grilled Teres Major Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
2 Teres major steaks
Coarse salt
Coarse ground black pepper
Chimichurri
1 cup parsley, finely chopped
¾ cup of quality, extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
3 or 4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon of fresh oregano, minced or 1 teaspoon of dried oregano
1 red chili pepper, Fresno or Red Jalapeno, minced
Preparation
Make the chimichurri and set aside. Heat your gas grill or get the charcoal going.
Generously season the steaks with the salt and pepper on all sides. Place the steaks on the cool side of the grill and let them cook until they are not quite as done as you’d like but close. I highly recommend using a thermometer to test for doneness. Cook to around 100 degrees for rare and 125 degrees for medium. If you don’t have or want to use a thermometer that’s fine too. Use your best judgement and it’ll be just as delicious. Move the steaks to the hot side and cook for about a minute total and, using tongs, flipping to cook on both sides and the edges. When searing the steaks on the hot side you will get another 15 to 20 degrees which will give you a perfectly tender and evenly cooked steak however you like it done.
We’re going to use the reverse-sear method on a grill for this recipe, but you can also reverse-sear indoors using your oven and cast-iron pan on the stove top. In my opinion, the reverse-sear method is, hands down, the best way to cook a steak. This method gives you much more control and even cooking, makes for a more tender steak, and gives you a perfectly, crisp, browned outside. The best way to achieve this method on a grill is simply to have one side very hot and one side at a much lower temperature, around 200 degrees. If using gas, just turn one side way up and keep one side as low as possible. If using charcoal, stoke one side until you have blazing hot coals and build a much smaller fire on the other side or just drag a few of the hot coals to the other side.
Chimichurri is the perfect accompaniment, is super easy to make and one of those recipes that you can make your own depending on yours or your family’s taste. You can add more or less garlic, chilies, herbs, vinegar, or seasonings. Also, you can also substitute a red bell pepper for the red chili and add chili pepper flakes for the heat if you want.
— New England Cooks
