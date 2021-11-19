Why is Eggnog a Christmas Tradition? As young America was an agricultural country, there were lots of farms, which meant lots of dairy animals and chickens, which meant lots of milk and eggs. Eggs + milk + booze = eggnog. Journals and diaries from back then reveal that eggnog was a Christmas tradition.
Ingredients
4 fresh eggs
1/4 cup superfine white sugar
Pinch salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups half and half
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Rum (optional)
Preparation
Separate egg whites in one bowl and yolks into another mixing bowl.
With a wire whisk, blend the egg yolks until thick and lemony.
Whisk in sugar, salt, nutmeg, and vanilla.
Gradually add the half and half, stirring constantly.
Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form, then gently whisk into egg mixture until well blended.
Add rum to desired taste.
To serve, pour into stemmed glasses and garnish with a pinch of nutmeg.
-- New England Cooks
