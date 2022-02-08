The following pizza recipe for National Pizza Day was provided to by Stefano Coppola, chef/owner of Morse Block Deli & Taps and Pearl Street Pizza, both in Barre.
Homestyle Pizza Dough
Yield: 1, 12-inch doughball
Ingredients
1½ cups cold water
1 Tbs sea salt
5 rounded tsp fresh yeast (or 2½ tsp instant)
4 7/8 cups "00" pizza flour, preferably King Arthur brand, plus more for dusting
Directions
1. Place two-thirds of the water in a large bowl. In a saucepan or microwave, bring the other third of water to boil, then add it to the cold water in the bowl. This creates the correct temperature for activating yeast. Whisk the salt and yeast into the warm water.
If mixing by hand: Place the flour in a large bowl and pour the yeast mixture into it. Stir with a wooden spoon until a dough starts to form. Continue mixing by hand until the pizza dough comes together in a ball. Turn it onto a lightly floured surface and knead with both hands for about 10 minutes, until it is firm and stretchy. Return the dough to the bowl. Cover with cling film and leave to rise in a warm place for about 2 hours or until doubled in size.
If using a mixer: Fit the mixer with the dough hook and place the flour in the mixer bowl. Turn the machine on at a low speed and gradually add the yeast mixture to the flour. Once combined, leave the dough to keep mixing at the same speed for 5-10 minutes, or until the dough is firm and stretchy. Cover the dough with cling film and leave to rise in a warm place for about 2 hours or until doubled in size.
2. Kneading and stretching the dough: Our top tip is always to start with a perfectly rounded ball of pizza dough as this helps to keep the shape of the pizza base circular during the stretching process. Place the ball on a lightly floured surface, flour your hands and use your fingertips to press the dough into a small, flat disc. Working from the center, push the dough outwards while spreading your fingers, making the disc slightly bigger. Pick up the pizza dough and gently pinch it all around the edge, allowing gravity to pull it downwards into a circle. Neapolitan-style pizza bases are very thin, so you should be able to see through the base when you hold it up to the light. Take care when doing this — you don’t want it to tear.
3.Once the pizza dough is fully stretched, lightly flour your pizza peel and lay the base on it. If at this point you see any small holes in the dough, gently pinch them back together. Once you’re happy with the base, add your toppings and bake.
New York-style Pizza Sauce
Yield: 30 oz.
Ingredients
(1) 28 oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, grated
1 tsp dried Mediterranean oregano
1 tsp chili flakes
2 Tbs grated Parmesan
1 sprig fresh basil, torn
Salt to taste
Directions
1. Blend all ingredients, except basil and salt, leave a little chunky.
2. Add basil, and season to taste with salt.
— New England Cooks
