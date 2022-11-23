Serve as the perfect compliment to any meal or put in decorative container for use as the ideal hosting gift for Thanksgiving dinner.
2 cups or 2 pounds fresh uncooked cranberries
1 fresh orange for orange zest and garnish
1 cup white granulated sugar
1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
Place cranberries, orange juice, sugar, and ginger in medium stainless steel saucepan. Bring to boil over medium heat.
Continue cooking at a low boil for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until mixture thickens. Remove from heat.
Add walnuts and stir well.
Grate in orange zest from fresh orange.
Refrigerate at least 24 hours before serving, stirring occasionally.
Garnish with fresh orange slice.
