Broccoli, Brassica oleracea, variety italica, form of cabbage, of the mustard family (Brassicaceae), grown for its edible flower buds and stalk. Native to the eastern Mediterranean and Asia Minor, sprouting broccoli was cultivated in Italy in ancient Roman times and was introduced to England and America in the 1700s.
Cheesy Broccoli Soup
Ingredients
1 pound fresh broccoli, washed, drained, and cut into small, uniformly sized pieces
2 large carrots, washed, drained, and cut into small, uniformly sized pieces
2 cups vegetable broth
4 tablespoons butter, unsalted
2 celery ribs, washed, drained, and minced
2 leeks, washed, drained, and minced
4 scallions, minced
3 shallots, minced
6 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
4 tablespoons flour
3 cups whole milk
3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
1-4 cup sherry or Marsala wine
Preparation
Bring vegetable broth to a boil. Add broccoli and carrots, return to a boil, and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. Do not drain.
Turn the heat under a Dutch oven to medium high and add butter. When milk fat has mostly disappeared, add celery ribs, leeks, shallots, and scallions. Sauté until golden brown, 7-8 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute more.
Combine flour and nutmeg and sprinkle over sautéed mixture, stirring until onion mixture is thoroughly coated. Continue stirring for two minutes, making sure flour/onion mixture does not burn.
Add milk, one cup at a time, and continue stirring until the mixture becomes thick and begins a constant bubble. Cook for two more minutes.
Remove from heat and add cheese, 1/2 cup at a time, until thoroughly melted.
Stir in the sherry.
Stir in the broccoli and carrots, including their cooking liquid.
Return to heat until warmed through.
Serve with a mixed salad and crusty bread.
-- New England Cooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.