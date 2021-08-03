One of the earliest versions of French toast has been traced back to the Roman Empire. The name “French toast" was first used in 17th-century England. The recipe — and name — were brought to America by early settlers. In France, the dish is called “pain perdu," meaning “lost bread." Why lost bread? From stale bread in order to make use of bread that would otherwise have been thrown away.
BLUEBERRY STUFFED FRENCH TOAST
Ingredients
12 slices Texas toast
Non-stick cooking spray
1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, cut into small cubes
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
9 eggs, beaten
2 cups milk
½-cup Vermont maple syrup
Preparation
Coat a 3-quart rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.
Cut bread in 1-inch cubes, or use 12 cups cubed, trimmed challah or other egg bread, crusts removed (if desired).
Place bread cubes in prepared dish and top with cream cheese and the blueberries. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, and the ½-cup maple syrup. Whisk until combined.
Slowly pour egg mixture over blueberry-and-bread mixture to evenly moisten the bread.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. If necessary, cover with foil the last 10 minutes of baking to prevent over browning.
Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Cut into squares.
Serve with blueberry syrup or additional maple syrup, if desired.
Serves 12.
-- Courtesy of New England Cooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.