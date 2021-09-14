STRAWBERRY-RHUBARB PRESERVES
If you've ever made a homemade strawberry jam recipe, adding rhubarb enhances both the flavor and texture. This recipe comes to us from Stefano Coppola of Morse Block Deli in Barre.
Ingredients
7 cups rhubarb, rough chopped
7 cups strawberries, hulled and halved
4 cups sugar
¼ cup good-quality aged Balsamic Vinegar
1 tsp salt
1 tsp freshly ground pepper
1 vanilla bean, split
1 Tbs fresh lemon juice
Directions
Put rhubarb and strawberries in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add sugar, Balsamic, salt, pepper, stirring to combine. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Simmer for 30-45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place a small dish in the fridge.
When the mixture is beginning to thicken, start testing for doneness. Take the dish out of the fridge and put a small amount of preserves in the middle, place it back in the fridge. Check after 5 minutes for consistency. Repeat until desired consistency is achieved.
Add lemon juice, stir and store.
-- Courtesy of New England Cooks
