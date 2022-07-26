The following recipe was provided by New England Cooks:
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Cut acorn squash in half and brush cut surfaces with melted butter.
Place cut side down in a shallow pan with 1/4 inch water (keeps squash moist).
Bake 350 degrees F until nearly tender, 30-40 minutes.
Test with knife. It should insert with little resistance.
Flip squash over and brush with butter and brown sugar. Sprinkle it with salt.
Bake in the oven for 10 minutes to glaze the surface.
Fill with roasted vegetables and barley.
In a small ovenproof sauce pot, bring 2 cups of water to boil.
Add 1 cup barley and return to a boil.
Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until barley is tender and liquid is absorbed, approximately 35 minutes.
Roasted Vegetables Preparation
2 cups of your favorite vegetables - julienne (carrots, celery, peppers, corn, buttenut squash).
Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Roast in oven at 350 degrees F, uncovered, until tender.
