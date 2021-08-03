ZESTY CORN AND BLACK BEAN SALAD
Ingredients
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can corn, rinsed and drained
1 large stalk celery, diced finely
1 jalapeño, diced finely
1 bell or roasted red pepper, diced finely
3 shallots, minced
½ red onion, minced
4 scallions, minced
3 cloves garlic, pressed
2 tablespoons capers, drained
Juice of 1 lime
1 cup cilantro
1 cup parsley
1 teaspoon basil
1 teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon cumin powder
Salt and freshly ground black pepper Boston lettuce
Preparation
Thoroughly rinse the beans and the corn under cold running water until the water runs clear. Drain completely and pile into a large bowl. Sprinkle generously with red wine vinegar, up to 1/4 cup, and gently stir to coat the mixture completely with the vinegar. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, prepare the vinaigrette by adding the garlic to the olive oil and whisking until combined. Add lime juice, oregano, basil, cumin, salt, and freshly ground black pepper and whisk again. Set aside.
Finely dice the celery, jalapeno, red pepper, shallots, red onion, scallions, and capers, adding each directly into the bowl of beans and corn. Pour vinaigrette over the entire mixture and stir gently until thoroughly combined.
Roughly chop the cilantro and parsley and add to mixture. Gently stir one last time to thoroughly combine all ingredients. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour to meld the flavors.
Remove from refrigerator and let sit out at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Serve piled in a bowl family style or individually in an upturned leaf of lettuce on a plate garnished with a sprig of parsley. It can also be served salsa-style with tortilla chips.
— Courtesy of New England Cooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.