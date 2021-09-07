FRESH RHUBARB BREAD PUDDING
This recipe comes to us from New England Cooks co-host Sandy Zielinski.
What do you do when your neighbor brings you an armful of fresh rhubarb pudding and you may have made one or two many strawberry pies already? You go on the hunt for a new recipe, and trust me, this one is a keeper.
While a standard bread pudding is great, this one is enhanced by the tart flavor of fresh rhubarb and nuts. Serve with a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream, and your friends and family will be raving.
Ingredients
5 cups of cubed bread, preferably a French baguette
1½ cups of milk
¼ cup of butter
5 eggs
1¼ cup of white sugar
½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon of salt
2 cups of diced rhubarb
1/3 cup chopped walnuts
Preparation
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Step 1: Place bread cubes into a buttered two- quart casserole dish. Combine the mild and butter in a saucepan and heat just to the boiling point. Pour over the bread cubes and let stand for 15 minutes.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, salt and cinnamon. Stir in rhubarb. You can even add some blueberries! Pour over the top and stir gently until evenly blended. Springle walnuts on top.
Step 3: Bake for 50 minutes until nicely browned on the top. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
-- Courtesy of New England Cooks
