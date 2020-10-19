This is what the Portland Press Herald had to say on a scary incident involving food tampering that affected much of New England:
Two dates are certain in the deeply disturbing product tampering case that hit the news this week.
On Aug. 14, the Sanford Hannaford supermarket received complaints from two customers who reported finding what looked like razor blades in the balls of fresh pizza they had recently purchased.
On Oct. 11, police in Dover, New Hampshire, arrested Nicholas R. Mitchell and charged him with tampering with pizza dough that had been made by his former employer, It’ll Be Pizza, in Scarborough.
What happened between those two dates, however, is not so clear. In fact, it’s more clear what didn’t happen.
Hannaford has acknowledged that it did not report the apparent tampering in Sanford to the police. The supermarket also did not warn its customers.
Apparently, Hannaford didn’t check in with It’ll Be Pizza, either, because if it had, the grocery retailer would have likely found out that the dough maker had a good idea of who might be out to hurt them.
Mitchell worked as a forklift driver for It’ll Be Pizza until he was fired in June. Since then, the company received more than 100 harassing phone calls that it was able to trace to a phone registered to Mitchell.
In the last few weeks, razor blades or blade fragments were found in pizza dough made by It’ll Be Pizza (branded as Portland Pie Co.) in Hannaford stores in Saco and Dover. Saco police identified Mitchell as a suspect, and matched him and his car to security camera footage in and outside the Saco store.
Hannaford has recalled all It’ll Be Pizza products from all of its stores, and the recall has been expanded to Shaw’s and Star Market stores in New England.
This is the kind of action we would have expected after the first customer complaint back in August, but nothing happened for almost two months. Hannaford corporate communications issued a statement Wednesday blaming a “a failure within our email system” that prevented the report from reaching the right people in the corporation, but that still leaves questions unanswered.
Did the Sanford store employees recognize that they had been a victim of product tampering, or did they write it off as a quality control problem? Did they follow up with the corporate office when they saw that there had been no response?
And most importantly, what is the supermarket chain doing to make sure that nothing like this will happen again?
It’s a relief that no one was injured by the razor blades, but considering how people handle pizza dough, it’s also a lucky break. And it seems unlikely that someone would tamper with products in August and October but not at any time in between. Someone could have been seriously injured in the weeks since the first report was made in Sanford.
Fortunately, this kind of crime is extremely rare. But anonymous violence has the power to terrorize a whole community. If people are going to have confidence in the food supply, we need more transparency than we have seen so far.
This is what the Caledonian Record had to say about a recent decision to close a hockey facility for the winter:
Last week Lyndon Institute announced it would not open Fenton Chester Ice Arena for the winter. The decision, which the school says is a financial one, reverses missives the school made to local partners earlier this fall.
It’s a disappointing development for the region and one we hope can be solved by local stakeholders.
The rink is owned by the town of Lyndon but managed, as part of a five-year contract, by Lyndon Institute. The arrangement is in its final year.
We understand that LI is still reeling from poor financial management by previous administrations; enrollment is down; and boarding program revenue is largely gone. We understand the school had terrific intentions when it offered to manage the town-owned rink four years ago. We understand the facility is suffering ill effects of deferred maintenance and hasn’t operated profitably once in a long time. Finally we understand the many challenges posed by a pandemic to athletic and community programs.
What we don’t understand is why Lyndon Institute waited until now to make their announcement.
(Local) programs were told by LI that the rink would open as long as high school hockey was permitted by the state. They proceeded with customary registration efforts and are now left managing a crisis rather than their rosters. These parties are rightly frustrated that they were given no chance to adapt or improvise.
... Athletic Director Eric Berry previously signaled his school’s intent to have a season if the VPA allows it. We know he will be an effective partner.
In the short term, we’re hopeful these parties can come together to save local hockey for the season — even a shortened version of one. We don’t think it’s logistically viable to sustain a local program from Jay Peak and we’d hate to see an end to this great game in the NEK.
