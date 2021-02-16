I don’t know who came up with the Taco Tuesday idea, but that creative name branding has become a household phrase. Today, I’m going to share two of our favorites.
Bisquick Impossibly Easy Taco Pie
Do you remember those Bisquick recipes from the ‘70s and ‘80s? I dug out my Bisquick cookbook and took a stroll down memory lane. I changed a few ingredients to suit our taste, and it was fun to have this retro dish again.
— 1 pound ground chuck
— 1 medium yellow onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
— 1 clove garlic, minced
— 1 envelope taco seasoning
— 1 can (4-ounce) chopped green chilies, drained
— 1/2 cup Bisquick
— 1 cup milk
— 2 eggs
— 3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese
— Toppings: chopped tomatoes, sour cream, cilantro, salsa, lettuce
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray. Cook beef, onion and garlic in a large skillet over medium-high heat, occasionally stirring until meat has browned; drain. Stir in seasoning mix. Spread in the pie plate. Top with diced chilies, if using. Whisk together Bisquick, milk and eggs until blended. Pour over the meat/onion mixture. Bake about 25 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 2 to 3 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Chorizo and Black Bean Tacos
For this recipe, choose Mexican chorizo, made with fresh ground pork and seasoned predominantly with chilies. Add more jalapeños if you like the heat.
— Ortega Taco Flat Shells
— 1 pound chorizo, casings removed
— 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
— 1/2 cup chopped onions
— 1/4 chop diced jalapeños
— 1⁄3 cup diced tomatoes
— 1/2 cup shredded white quesadilla cheese
Begin by browning the chorizo in a medium skillet over medium heat. Break the chorizo into pieces with a wooden spoon and allow to cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain well. While the chorizo is browning, heat the beans in a small saucepan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the taco shells in a medium baking dish. Spoon black beans into the shells and top with the chorizo.
Divide the onions, jalapeños and tomatoes over the chorizo. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the tacos and place in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes to melt the cheese. Serve with your favorite taco toppings.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.