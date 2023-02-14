Vote 'Team Barre' Barre is fortunate to have a “trifecta” of experienced leaders seeking re-election to Barre City Council. These are: (1) Emel Cambel in Ward 1; (2) Teddy Waszazak in Ward 2; and (3) Samn Stockwell in Ward 3. We cannot afford missteps with major federal funding, a brisk infrastructure repair schedule, and essential capital and personnel investments in play. We need City Councilors who have a clear understanding of Barre municipal priorities and processes. We need City Councilors who are guided by community goals over self-interest. We need City Councilors who have demonstrated strategic thinking skills that are tempered with kindness and a willingness to seek common ground. “Team Barre” Councilors need to understand the importance of an assist, how to score, and how to earn victories for Barre. Barre needs a “varsity” level squad; we don’t have time for “freshmen” to find the locker room door. I have great aspirations for Barre. We need to get things done and your vote matters. Sincerely, Sue Higby Former Barre City Councilor Paid Political Endorsement
