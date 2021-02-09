Supporting Waszazak I’m proud to endorse Teddy Waszazak for a second term on the Barre City Council, representing Ward 2. Teddy is responsive to his constituents. Serving in office is a privilege — we put faith and trust in our elected officials to make important decisions on our behalf — and Teddy takes that responsibility seriously. Whenever I have a question about city policy or activities, Teddy is quick to offer his advice and assistance. If he doesn’t know the answer, he goes and finds out. He lives the ideals of a government that works for the people. Please join me in voting for Teddy Wasazak on March 2 for the Ward 2 seat on the Barre City Council. Dan Barlow lives in Barre City. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.