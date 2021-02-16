For Waszazak Barre well be served well by Teddy Waszazak’s second term as Ward Two city councilor. I appreciate Teddy’s commitment. I admire his energy. I welcome his civility. I respect his work toward Barre’s well-being. I value his time spent creating community. Teddy envisions a healthy Barre, strengthened by improving our public works department, supporting our library, tending to our city’s investment policy, and ensuring equity in Barre. Council functions best with councilors holding to convictions while communicating and collaborating effectively. Such is Teddy’s style. Healthy representatives find a balance of working toward their own vision while responding to their constituents’ desires. Teddy demonstrates his ability to change his mind on what’s best for our city based on resident feedback, as demonstrated by his support of BOR and the city pool upgrades. Maturity and sensibleness are a trademark of my Ward 2 councilor, whom I am glad to support in his re-election run. We will be our best Barre with Waszazak at the City Council table. Carl Hilton VanOsdall lives in Barre. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.