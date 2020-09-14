Supporting Tim Ashe I grew up one of seven kids in a working-class family in Vermont. I support Tim Ashe because of his devotion to making life better for ordinary Vermonters. I met Tim when we started working for Bernie Sanders in 1999. Being part of Bernie’s vision in a small way has been significant for each of us. Since that time, I continue this work, while Tim chose a path of public service and work in housing and community development. In the Vermont Legislature, Tim has led the effort on increasing Vermont's minimum wage, has worked to bring lower price prescription drugs to Vermonters, and has been dedicated to increasing affordable housing opportunities. I value Tim's proven track record on important issues like criminal justice reform, gun safety laws, fighting the climate crisis, passing legislation protecting victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, and ensuring reproductive freedom in the Vermont Statues, to name a few. I believe in Tim’s vision for Vermont. Tim has strong progressive democratic values and is an experienced, thoughtful and effective leader, which is critical at this unprecedented time. Tim believes government can and should play a meaningful role in improving people's lives. I'm shocked that so many resources are being thrown at one of his opponents, Molly Gray, whose participation in our political process was one of not bothering to vote for 10 years (2008 to 2018). While criticizing those who have worked hard for Vermonters, Molly Gray failed to cast important votes — even in 2016 when so much was at stake. As the late Representative John Lewis said, "The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It's the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society and we've got to use it.” Kelley Goulette lives in Burlington. Paid Political Endorsement
