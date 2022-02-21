Supporting Hemmerick I have served with Jake Hemmerick on both Barre City’s Planning Commission and Transportation Advisory Committee. I am in debt to him for the professionalism, expertise, and dedication he has brought to both bodies, and I am proud to have had him represent me on City Council for Ward 1. There is simply no one more qualified or more suited to be our next mayor. He’s worked professionally in an effective municipal government in Milton, and he understands the limits of mayoral authority better than anyone I know - so you won’t find him making vague promises he can’t deliver. Like anyone who is serious about solving a problem, he is specific in setting out goals and clear in defining what he can actually do to achieve them. His knowledge of Barre’s budget is deep, and I have seen his ongoing devotion to finding the balance between fiscal responsibility and providing the infrastructure and services our residents expect and deserve. Jake has passion for this city and its future, and that excitement is easy to share! Like many others, I’m truly thrilled to support him in making city government more accountable and responsive and advancing the policies that support a vibrant downtown and great neighborhoods. Please join me in casting a vote March 1st to make Jake Hemmerick the next mayor of Barre City. Michael Hellein Barre City Paid Political Endorsement
