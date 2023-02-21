Support BADC ballot item I never have witnessed any city mayor or councilors show such open hostility toward a non-profit organization whose purpose is to ‘market’ Barre to foster economic and business development and improve housing, all requiring marketing! Any effective business has a marketing arm and generally an organization invests money to make money, “invest to progress“ a simple philosophy that appears the mayor and some councilors simply do not understand. At the January 10 council meeting the BADC executive director was praised for its best year ever yet the mayor states it hasn’t demonstrated measurable economic development. This is false. These are BADC’s successes in 2022: Awarded two grants totaling almost $6M for the auditorium upgrade and to replace the main pipe near the reservoir. When upgraded, our beloved auditorium’s use will increase, and improve our economy. Awarded $1.2M for the recently installed pump station on the Barre Montpelier Road. A pre-grant application assures BADC is involved in the 100-home Prospect Heights affordable housing project generating millions of dollars in tax revenue to our city. This is the BADC’s purpose and what it has proven to do effectively, and for the mayor and some councilors to not reward BADC for these efforts is beyond the pale. Barre City needs a council supportive of our downtown organizations like BADC and the Barre Partnership. We must move forward together promoting our community and encouraging development and civic pride. Vote for Rosemary for Barre for Ward 2, Tim Boltin for Ward 1, and Tina Routhier for Ward 3 and YES for BADC! Vote on March 7 or by absentee ballot, call City Hall for a ballot 802-476-0242. Rosemary Averill Barre City Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.