Reil for Ward 3 Ericka Reil didn’t set out to become a professional disability and housing advocate or a city councilor, but her lived experience as a parent led her to understand the challenges some folks face accessing healthcare, education, resources and opportunities. Ward 3 is fortunate to have someone as dedicated as Ericka. Michael Hellein Barre Paid Political Endorsement

