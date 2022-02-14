Hemmerick for mayor Jake Hemmerick for Barre City Mayor: Planner and public administrator, leader, capable, transparent, serving all of Barre City; programs and budget for buildings and facilities, equipment and infrastructure, housing. He listens and asks difficult questions. Residents matter: people working from home = jobs. Join me in voting Jake for mayor. Bern Rose Barre City Paid Political Endorsement
