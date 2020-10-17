For Walz and Anthony Please join me in voting for Tommy Walz and Peter Anthony for the Vermont House. They reach out personally. They show up. They speak up. They make sure Barre City has a clear, strong, and resolute voice in the legislature. With so much uncertainty ahead for all of us and many federal dollars at stake, their commitment and legislative know-how matters now more than ever. I know that Tommy and Peter care about making government work for regular folks. You may remember early in the pandemic how Tommy personally helped people access critical supports like unemployment insurance, and I've seen Peter make sure Barre City gets a fair deal using his seat on the powerful Ways and Means Committee. They're prepared to work for you and Barre on day-one. Vermont's House of Representatives has 150 members; not all have the trust and sway our hometown team does. Let's return these two good friends, neighbors, and advocates for you and Barre City to Vermont's State House. Jake Hemmerick lives in Barre. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.