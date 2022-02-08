For Sue Higby Sue Higby is comfortable drawing attention to her work in Barre City's historic downtown, through the business she runs and her time on City Council and the Civic Auditorium Committee. However, her local pride can obscure the fact that Sue chose Barre City as her home following decades of national nonprofit management, communications, marketing and program development experience. As neighbors, she and I have sustained a 10-year-long conversation about Barre's promise and potential, and I enthusiastically endorse Sue for the 30-plus years of leadership she brings to serving our city. Please join me in voting for Sue Higby for Ward 1 Council on or before March 1. Michael Hellein Barre Paid Political Endorsement
