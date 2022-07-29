For Sarah Copeland Hanzas I support Representative Sarah Copland Hanzas in the upcoming Democratic primary for Vermont’s next Secretary of State. The Division of Professional Regulations (OPR) is under the Office of Secretary of State. A number of years ago I filed a professional conduct complaint (PC) with the OPR which was under the direction of Attorney Christopher Winters, who is now also candidate for Secretary of State. That case wasn’t resolved in a transparent, and professional manner as prescribed in the State’s published regulations concerning ethics and honesty, namely Title 3 Chapter 5 § 129 and the published 24-month timeline goal for resolving such cases. After having taught surveying at Vermont Technical College for twenty years, I became involved in a land and timber fraud case which had false information on Green Mountain National Forest survey documents provided by a surveyor whom they assumed was licensed. The surveyor increased his abutting land holdings based on that false documentation. Following my PC complaint with Winter’s OPR office, the surveyor and his attorney petitioned the OPR/Surveying Board to get his license reinstated/reactivated so he could recertify the 200-400 uncertified surveys that he had performed during that ten-year license deactivation period. Winters informed me that that I could attend the license reinstatement hearing but could not speak. He stated, “Your time before the OPR/Surveying Board will come later.” That later date never occurred during the six years that my PC complaint case lingered on in “active status” in the OPR office. During that hearing which I was allowed to attend but not speak, it was disclosed that a second unrelated PC case had been filed against the same surveyor just two years prior. That case was resolved by Winters OPR “investigation team” in the surveyor’s favor, obviously without the basic check for a Vermont surveyor’s license. William Rice Randolph Center. Paid Political Endorsement
