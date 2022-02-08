For Higby I am asking Ward 1 voters to take a close look at this race. Sue Higby served on the council 2017-2019. She was always attentive and focused, and very knowledgeable of the issues. She has a strong commitment to Barre City and excellent ideas for moving the city forward. She has built Studio Place Arts into an excellent educational facility and gallery, which serves community members from Barre and others in the region, and it attracts many tourists to the city. I was pleased to hear that the AAA travel magazine will be including a story about the Granite Zipper Pocket Park next to SPA, which she developed. Most important, she listens and listens carefully. Please vote for her. To insure that you will receive a mail ballot, or to see if are registered to receive one, go to mvp.vermont.gov and fill out the simple form that will immediately appear. Steve Finner Barre City Paid Political Endorsement
