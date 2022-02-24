For Hemmerick I recently returned to live in Barre after three years out of state, and I am so very glad to be back home. I am heartened to see two strong and capable candidates running for mayor. I am voting for Jake Hemmerick. Jake has the vision, know-how, and determination to help Barre turn the corner. It’s the year the city will transition to a new City Manager and decide how one-time stimulus funding will be used to solve housing needs, make infrastructure investments, and fund grassroots community projects for a lasting impact. Jake is an experienced well-trained professional in municipal and city management. He has demonstrated in his time on city council that he listens well and is responsive to what he hears. I look forward to his service as our next Mayor. It’s Barre City’s Turn. Vote for Jake Hemmerick for mayor. Thank you for taking the time to read this. Stephen Finner Barre Paid Political Endorsement
