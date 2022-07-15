For Gray I live in Plainfield and have been a lawyer and public defender in Barre for 40 years. I have known Bernie for decades and always loved his passion for social and economic justice. I supported his run for President. I also know Molly Gray and others who have worked with her and mentored her in Washington and Geneva. There is no daylight between Molly’s politics and Bernie’s. It is a question of style. Molly is committed to Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, a woman’s right to choose, equal pay, and a living wage. She understands the effect that the increasing concentration of wealth and power has on our democracy and how it contributes to alienation and the support to autocrats like Trump. Molly believes in a diverse, open, just, and pluralistic America. No one should think that Becca is more committed to progressive values. It is that question of style and effectiveness that separates the two qualified candidates. Molly is a lifelong Vermonter with a visceral commitment to our land and rule lifestyle. She is a lawyer who is smart and incredibly hard-working. She worked in Washington, D.C. and is well-liked by those who know her best. She came out of nowhere to beat Tim Ashe, who was highly respected and very progressive. This is testament to her ability and drive. Molly is warm, kind, and funny. I trust her integrity, grit, and commitment to progressive values. She will make us proud. Richard Rubin Plainfield Paid Political Endorsement
