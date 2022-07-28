For Charity Clark I am proud to support Charity Clark for Vermont’s next Attorney General. Charity has extensive experience and expertise working in the Attorney General’s office, and is a dedicated volunteer, lawyer, and Vermonter. She will advocate for Vermonters’ best interests. In a VPIRG debate I watched this week, I was impressed with Charity’s vision, values, knowledge and thoughtfulness in addressing issues such as law enforcement and the criminal justice system, addiction treatment, climate change and government transparency. Charity will be the first elected woman Attorney General in Vermont -- our last statewide office to elect a woman. Charity will bring a fresh and vital perspective to the issues of violence against women and reproductive liberty, so important in this critical moment. Charity grew up working in her family’s grocery store in southern Vermont, and saw firsthand the challenges that Vermonters face. She understands that small businesses play an integral role in our community, and will advocate zealously for small businesses and consumers. Charity brings what Vermonters need in an Attorney General. I hope you will join me in voting for Charity Clark in the Democratic Primary on Aug. 9. John Reid East Calais Paid Political Endorsement
