Good people for Barre Barre voters, there are three excellent candidates who want to help Barre be a safe and prosperous community for everyone. They all are pro-law enforcement, they support the idea that it should be Barre’s decision whether we have a school resource officer, and they support our SRO at BCEMS. Brian Judd is the hometown boy who returned to Barre and wants to help make it the thriving community he remembers when growing up here. Tim Boltin is a local business owner, school board member and now wants to devote even more time to making Barre affordable for everyone, especially taxpayers. Sherry Prindall is a refreshing candidate who is a single parent who raised her children here, and simply wants to help make life prosperous for her family and her constituents. All of these candidates have campaigned on good ideas to make Barre a better place for all of us, and my husband Charlie and I fully endorse them. This is a very important election for Barre, and we encourage everyone who supports law enforcement and affordability for Barre to vote for these good people. Get out and vote. Charlie and Rosemary Lynn Averill live in Barre. Paid Political Endorsement
