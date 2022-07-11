For Benning The Vermont Republican Party has seen better days. The party has seen dropping numbers in the legislature and dropping numbers of candidates willing to run. We need candidates which inspire hope, not fear. We need real Vermont Republican values from our candidates, not flattering rhetoric to powerful interests from outside the state. We need educated, thoughtful solutions from candidates with long records of public service. We need measured responses that are good for all Vermonters. We need a steady hand on the gavel in the Senate, someone who knows and loves this chamber. We need Joe Benning. This is why we need to get out and vote for Joe Benning for Lt. Governor August 9th Joe has worked with Gov. Scott on numerous occasions and will bring a team back to the two highest offices in Vermont. Before he can begin his campaign in earnest for the office, he must win the primary. Joe needs your support. I have known Joe for more than 45 years, dating back to our years together at Lyndon State (Vermont State University Lyndon). He is a respected member of Vermont’s legal profession. If you have not met Joe yet, I urge you to get out and meet him at events around the state this summer. And when you do meet him in person, or listen or watch him as a candidate, you will be convinced, as I am, he is "the" candidate worthy of your support. Paul Cook Barre Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.