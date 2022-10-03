For Battah We would like to encourage our Barre Town neighbors to vote for our friend Melissa Battah to represent Barre Town and Williamstown in the Vermont House. She has the energy, commitment, and thoughtfulness to tackle statewide issues and will bring fresh ideas and dynamic leadership to the role. Melissa cares deeply about neighborhood safety, offering a quality education for every child, and providing paid family leave to all. Her work as chair of the Board of the Good Samaritan Haven has been exemplary, as it now operates three shelters on a strong financial footing. Melissa is able to discuss problems from all sides to find thoughtful solutions. We are lucky that she and her family call Barre Town home. Please join us in supporting Melissa’s bid for the Legislature. Paul Heller and Marianne Kotch Barre Paid Political Endorsement
