For Anthony, Williams I have cast my ballot for Peter Anthony and Jonathan Williams as Barre City’s representatives to the Vermont House, and I urge all other city voters to do the same. Barre City and Vermont need legislators who care about and look out for all of us, who have an agenda of inclusion instead of a negative agenda of division that will result in Vermonters with fewer rights. Peter and Jonathan have demonstrated their care, responsiveness and forward thinking with an eye to making our lives better. Join me in putting them in those seats where they can work for us, all of us. Tommy Walz Barre City Paid Political Endorsement
