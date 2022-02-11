Elect Sue Higby Barre is a special place. Its world-famous granite has brought thousands to Barre to live and work, among them some of the finest artists in the world. Art is the lifeblood of Barre and the reason people from all over the world came to make Barre their home and why so many visit today. Celebrating art has been the focus of Sue Higby’s life and work for more than 19 years and in her role as director of Studio Place Arts she has enriched the community enormously. As a candidate for Barre City Council representing Ward I, Sue brings her years of experience working with groups and individuals throughout the community and beyond. In addition, Sue Higby has extensive experience in major national and international organizations. She has a wealth of talent and a vision for the future of Barre that will create new pathways for growth and success for the city. The citizens who make their homes in Ward I will be well-represented by Sue Higby, whose energy and commitment are second to none. Sue understands the need to involve all the members of the community in building a successful future for Barre. She has the capacity to envision, motivate and deliver results. The residents of Ward 1 are very fortunate to have the opportunity to elect Sue Higby to represent them on the City Council. I urge the voters of Ward 1 to vote for Sue Higby. Karen Lane East Calais Paid Political Endorsement
