Dissolve CVSPA Central Vermont Public Safety Authority (CVPSA) should be dissolved. Though it has used every public dollar received wisely, it has not achieved its goal of becoming a regional public safety provider. In eight years of existence, CVPSA has not: 1. Added one town beyond Barre and Montpelier to its membership. 2. Claimed authority over one public safety service, like dispatching. 3. Established a financial profile to secure any bond bank loan. 4. Developed a financial capacity to qualify for a state or federal grant. 5 Maintained a staff or office beyond its first three years. 6. Gained the confidence of its two members to be a direct operator of services. CVPSA has successfully: 1. Improved the relationship between the two cities and 30 Central Vermont towns (Capital Fire). 2. Helped Twin Cities and Capital Fire to obtain a state grant for $2.5m communication equipment. 3. Funded studies on telecommunications needs: towers, radios, dispatch consoles, and staffing. 4. Funded training for dispatchers in both cities to be federally certified. 5. Purchased dispatch consoles and a direct fiber link between cities. The CVPSA board asks you to vote YES to dissolve the CVPSA entity. Vote YES for the cities of Barre and Montpelier to withdraw from CVPSA. There is another regional collaboration that includes some 30 Central Vermont towns. Regional approach is important, not which entity does it. CVPSA is no longer a viable organization. See annual report http://www.cvpsa.org. Paid for by Dona Bate, CVPSA Board Chair, P.O. Box 634, Montpelier VT 05601. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.