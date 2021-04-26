BARRE — In less than two months Jody Emerson went from hoping to serve on the Barre Unified School Board to being hired by its members to run the Central Vermont Career Center.
The hire, confirmed Monday by Superintendent David Wells, fills a looming administrative vacancy in Barre, while creating yet another one in the neighboring Washington Central Unified Union School District where Emerson is the associate principal at U-32 Middle and High School.
Emerson, who last month finished third in a four-way race for two open seats representing Barre Town on the School Board, was the top choice to replace Penny Chamberlin, the veteran director of the career center based at Spaulding High School.
The day after Emerson lost her School Board bid, Chamberlin was offered the superintendent’s job in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union. Chamberlin accepted, triggering the search for her successor that ended when Emerson agreed take a job that will bring her back to the Spaulding campus where she taught for 14 years.
Though Emerson’s career in education began at Oxbow High School where she graduated in 1993 and returned after receiving her bachelor’s degree in history from Middlebury College in 1997, she taught at Spaulding from 1999 to 2013. While at Spaulding, Emerson earned her first master’s degree — in school leadership — from St. Michael’s College in 2010.
Emerson left Spaulding — and the classroom — in 2013 to accept the assistant principal’s job at U-32 and was promoted to her current role of associate principal in 2018. Last year, she earned a second master’s degree — this one in restorative practices — from the International Institute for Restorative Practices.
Emerson’s hiring could be something of an historical footnote, because it might be the last time the Barre board has sole say over who runs the Central Vermont Career Center and the future of the center.
Both could conceivably change as part of a process launched by Chamberlin. Aided by consultants the process has sparked a regional discussion about the future of the career center, which serves students from several area high schools, including the one — U-32 — where Emerson now works.
By accepting the director position at the career center — a job she’ll start July 1 — Emerson has created another administrative vacancy in Washington Central.
Earlier this month, Special Services Director Kelly Bushey informed Superintendent Bryan Olkowski she will be leaving at the end of the school year in order to “pursue another opportunity” and the district, which is anchored by East Montpelier-based U-32, has already sought outside help finding a replacement for retiring Business Administrator Lori Bibeau.
A dearth of qualified applicants for Bibeau’s job has prompted the district to retain a Burlington head-hunting firm to assist in that search.
Two other administrative searches are currently in progress. One involves a technology coordinator’s position that has been filled on an interim basis this school year and the other a newly created facilities director position.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.