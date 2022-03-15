The last time Ellen Langtree’s paintings were publicly shown was in the 1990s.
And it makes sense.
While Langtree was providing for her new family and navigating life’s changes, she took a hiatus from making art. That is, she stopped making art for herself. This hiatus turned out to be 18 years long during which she not only raised her children, but taught hundreds of others as well.
As an arts educator, her focus was on others. It wasn’t until recently, pre-pandemic, that Langtree returned to the studio. And this time her medium is clay.
A unique mix of Langtree’s past and present work is now on display at Axel’s Gallery until April 2.
As you stand in the gallery, you can see the difference between the then and now of Langtree’s work. The primitive and expressive lines in her earlier work peppers the subject matter with life and exuberance. She captured moments in time with thick strokes and little care for the details. The simple life she lived in the hills with her new family is depicted joyously, filled with pleasure and unabashed sensuality. She was newly married. In love. Equal.
Nowadays, with electricity, running water, living single in a house filled with solitude instead of children, Langtree’s art has taken a different form. Literally.
No longer does she depict the vulnerably personal portraits amidst simple rural environments. Her clay figures are of imaginary women and mothers, many still unabashedly sensual. And it’s hard not to notice the mantra scrawled across some of their bodies: “Fate whispers to the warrior, 'You can not withstand the storm.' The warrior whispers back, 'I am the storm.”
The strength in these pieces takes many forms - consider the Quigong Warrior Pose or Cloud Hands married with the physical rigidity of the medium. These femme fatales are filled with confidence and poise, even while stripped from the cozy environments their painterly companions have.
When asked what’s next, Langtree laughs and explains her desire to get back to painting but in a less personal way. She’d like to learn how to show emotion within a landscape.
And we can’t wait.
Want to meet the artist? A casual Q&A is planned for Saturday, April 2, at 4 p.m. at Axel’s Gallery, 5 Stowe St.; open Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: 802-244-7801 or info@AxelsGallery.com.
Whitney Aldrich is owner of Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop.
